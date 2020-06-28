Jerry Vernon Powell

1928-2020

Jerry Vernon Powell, age 91, was born on October 9, 1928, in Bon Weir, Texas, and passed away on June 22, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Norene Gosey Powell; his faithful "only " daughter, Katrina, and his "one and only" son-in-law, Darrell Druery of Keller, TX, granddaughters, JeRae' Druery, Darriana Druery, and Lauren Foreman.

Visitation will be live-streamed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm (CT) at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be live-streamed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10 am (CT).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store