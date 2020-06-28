Jerry Powell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Vernon Powell
1928-2020
Jerry Vernon Powell, age 91, was born on October 9, 1928, in Bon Weir, Texas, and passed away on June 22, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Norene Gosey Powell; his faithful "only " daughter, Katrina, and his "one and only" son-in-law, Darrell Druery of Keller, TX, granddaughters, JeRae' Druery, Darriana Druery, and Lauren Foreman.
Visitation will be live-streamed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm (CT) at Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be live-streamed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10 am (CT).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
8175149100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved