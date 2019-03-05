Jerry Evan Richards

1938-2019

Jerry Evan Richards, 80, died peacefully at his home on March 1, 2019 in Houston, TX. Jerry was born September 3, 1938 in Atlanta, Texas.

Jerry graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1963. He had a long and successful career in the Oil & Gas Industry covering 37 years of service with Dowell Schlumberger. His career spanned from Field Engineer to Vice President and global executive positions—always maintaining a focus on safety and productivity. He was an avid supporter of Spindletop International and received the Don E. Waggener-Butch Griffin Award in 1999 for distinguished service within the oil field services industry and community at large. He served on the boards of many industry and community organizations. Jerry was a man of endless generosity, and a raconteur who loved golfing, hunting, cooking and entertaining for those he loved. The man could boil some crawfish!

Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rose, his daughters Cheryl Hewett, Elizabeth Musarra and husband, Andrew, son, Edwin Evan "Jack" Richards, II and wife Kimberly, sister Pam Whyte, and grandchildren Heather Clark, Philip Hewett, James Musarra, Isabel Musarra, Evan Richards, and Addison Richards.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Evan "Jack" Richards, Jr. and Va Dena Richards, sister Susan McQueen, and son in law, Thomas Hewett.

A memorial mass will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at Saint John Vianney, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, Texas 77079 with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint John Vianney Social Services. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019