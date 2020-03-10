|
Jerry Windle Ritcheson
1941-2020
Jerry Windle Ritcheson, 78 of Houston went unexpectedly to be with his Lord on March 6, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00 at St. Luke's Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to either Hospitality Apartments, 7300 Bertner Avenue, Houston, Texas, 77030 or to St. Luke's Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, 77027.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020