Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Luke's Methodist Church
3471 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Send Flowers

Jerry Ritcheson


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Ritcheson Obituary
Jerry Windle Ritcheson
1941-2020
Jerry Windle Ritcheson, 78 of Houston went unexpectedly to be with his Lord on March 6, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00 at St. Luke's Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to either Hospitality Apartments, 7300 Bertner Avenue, Houston, Texas, 77030 or to St. Luke's Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, 77027.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -