Jerry Stoller

1935-2019

Jerry H. Stoller passed away peacefully and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 19, 2019. He was born in Barrington, Illinois on October 1, 1935, to Herman and Della Knapp Stoller. Jerry will be remembered as an entrepreneur and a revolutionary pioneer in plant physiology, plant nutrition, and plant hormone technology. He dedicated his life to finding ways to help good things grow. From his roots growing up on a farm to his days studying agronomy at the University of Illinois and Cornell, he was always energized and fascinated by the concepts of productivity and quality required to produce good outcomes. In 1970, Jerry founded Stoller USA, Inc. as a company that could help farmers do a better job at growing crops. Jerry was able to revolutionize the agricultural industry, allowing people from all walks of life to better provide sustenance for their families. Jerry's passion for encouraging healthy crops around the world led to international growth for his company. The Stoller Group currently employs over 1000 people and provides its products and services to over 60 countries.

Guided by his deep faith and love for the Lord, Mr. Stoller created the Stoller Foundation in 2006. The Stoller Foundation incubates and accelerates non-profits that are focused on evangelism and volunteerism. Jerry believed the Stoller Foundation's calling is not just to enrich good programs or ministries, but rather "to grow and nurture a generation of believers who are willing to get their hands dirty to serve others and the Kingdom of God". Jerry is remembered for dedicating his life to be a benefit to his fellow mankind through his efforts to help the world understand "the language of plants" which continues to help feed people around the world and his passion for helping others through the legacy he left with the Stoller Foundation.

Jerry Stoller was pre-deceased by son Bryan J. Stoller; brother Harold Stoller and brother Floyd Stoller. Jerry Stoller is survived by: Seong Ae Kim, his longtime and loving caregiver, Houston, Texas; her children, Joshua, Daniel and Sarah Seong; Waltraud Stoller, ex-wife, Houston, Texas; daughter Doreen Stoller and husband Dan Piette, Houston, Texas; son Roland Stoller and wife Mildred, Round Rock, Texas; brother Charles Stoller and wife Ella Mae, Elgin, Illinois, and sister-in-law Bette Stoller.

A visitation will be held on June, 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway , Houston, Texas 77079. The memorial service will be conducted at 11 AM at Tallowood Baptist Church, 555 Tallowood Road, Houston, Texas 77024. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary