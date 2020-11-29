Jerry S. Webb1933-2020Jerry S. Webb of Sugar Land, Texas passed away November 17, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. He was 87.Born October 25, 1933 in Duncan, Oklahoma to Roy O. Webb Sr. and Ina McLemore Webb. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Roy O. Webb Jr. and Carl D. (Pat) Webb; sisters Mary Webb Glenn, Sue Webb Lloyd, Jean Snyder; and daughter Patricia L. Scott.Survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Peggy Dillon Webb; sisters Jane Richardson and Ella Friend; son Jerry D. Webb Sr. (Lori); grandson Jerry D. Webb Jr. (Jessica); granddaughters Lea Joyce Scott (Suraj), Ashley Brooke Webb (Blake), and Jade Flaherty (Coleman).He attended school in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Addington High School in Oklahoma in 1951. He served as a PFC in the U.S. Army Artillery 1953-1955.He was employed by Halliburton Company in Texas, Louisiana, Venezuela and Canada for 25 years. For the past 30 plus years he worked as a petroleum consultant and as a generator of oil and gas drilling prospects.He and Peggy traveled together to many parts of the world during their 67 year marriage, with Peggy always anxious to see what lay beyond the next curve in the road. Peggy was truly the love of his life.After the time spent with his precious wife and family, his most memorable moments were standing beside his son in waist deep water watching a live shrimp jump out of the water just before being inhaled by a large speckled trout.