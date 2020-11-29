1/1
Jerry Webb
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry S. Webb
1933-2020
Jerry S. Webb of Sugar Land, Texas passed away November 17, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. He was 87.
Born October 25, 1933 in Duncan, Oklahoma to Roy O. Webb Sr. and Ina McLemore Webb. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Roy O. Webb Jr. and Carl D. (Pat) Webb; sisters Mary Webb Glenn, Sue Webb Lloyd, Jean Snyder; and daughter Patricia L. Scott.
Survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Peggy Dillon Webb; sisters Jane Richardson and Ella Friend; son Jerry D. Webb Sr. (Lori); grandson Jerry D. Webb Jr. (Jessica); granddaughters Lea Joyce Scott (Suraj), Ashley Brooke Webb (Blake), and Jade Flaherty (Coleman).
He attended school in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Addington High School in Oklahoma in 1951. He served as a PFC in the U.S. Army Artillery 1953-1955.
He was employed by Halliburton Company in Texas, Louisiana, Venezuela and Canada for 25 years. For the past 30 plus years he worked as a petroleum consultant and as a generator of oil and gas drilling prospects.
He and Peggy traveled together to many parts of the world during their 67 year marriage, with Peggy always anxious to see what lay beyond the next curve in the road. Peggy was truly the love of his life.
After the time spent with his precious wife and family, his most memorable moments were standing beside his son in waist deep water watching a live shrimp jump out of the water just before being inhaled by a large speckled trout.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved