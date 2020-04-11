|
Jerrydene Kovar
1938-2020
Jerrydene Catherine Pavlik Kovar, age 81 of Houston, Texas, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born June 12, 1938 in Houston, TX to Karel and Mary Pavlik. Jerrydene was one of nine children. She graduated from St. John's High School in Fayetteville, Texas. Jerrydene moved back to Houston after graduation and started her long career in the insurance business. She was a founding member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in 1958.
Jerrydene leaves behind her loving husband Rudy, they married on October 22, 1960. Together, they had three children, Kenneth (Catherine) Kovar of New Braunfels, Texas, Charlotte (Brent) Cannaday of Houston, Texas and Denise (Kelly) Sherrill of Cypress, Texas. She was greatly loved by her six grandchildren, who she was very involved with, McKena, Cody, Clay, Ethan, Tyler, Parker and one great-grand daughter Elise.
Jerrydene is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Mary, Theresa and Nonie Jo and brothers, Eddie, Alfred and Karel. She is survived by two brothers, Bill and Butch.
Jerrydene had a great zest for life and was always on the go. She was either attending school or sporting events for her beloved grandchildren or traveling to many destinations, including numerous cruises that she and Rudy enjoyed together.
Jerrydene was an avid volunteer after her retirement that included the Czech Culture Center, Catholic Daughters, Manna Food Pantry and St. Vincent de Paul.
Jerrydene was a wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. She will be so very missed, but she will always be with us.
The family wishes to thank Village on the Park Steeplechase and Loving Hope Hospice for the care given to their mother. A special thank you to Emma, her hospice nurse, for her care and support given to mom and the family.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements provided by Pat H. Foley – 1200 w 34th St., Houston, TX 77018
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church at stambrosehouston.org, please reference Catholic Daughters in the comments section.
Burial at Houston National Cemetery
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020