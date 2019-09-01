|
Jesse Aristeo Aguirre
1959-2019
Jesse Aristeo Aguirre, 60, died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Jesse was born in Juarez, Mexico to Vincente Aguirre, Sr. and Ramona B. Aguirre on May 2, 1959.
Jesse's family moved to Ontario, California at age 2 where he resided until age 15 when his family moved to El Paso, Texas. Jesse graduated from Ysleta High School in 1977 and received a full scholarship to Trinity University in San Antonio graduating in 1981 with a BBA and minor in history and art. After graduation, Jesse continued to be an astute student and avid reader.
In 1981, Jesse moved to Houston and worked at Coflexip for 5 years. During this time he was very active in Houston Proud as well as at the Museum of Fine Arts.
In 1986 Jesse moved next door to Pamela E. Parker who founded Krispen Collection, Inc., a retail high end home furnishings store. Jesse managed the store for 5 years in the Houston Galleria before the business relocated to a free standing store at 3723 Westheimer Rd.
Between 1986 and 2017 Jesse accompanied Ms. Parker on numerous buying trips throughout Europe, South America, Turkey, New York, Dallas, and Las Vegas. Jesse was very knowledgeable about art, history, design, and was fluent in English, Spanish, French, as well as Italian.
In 2018 Krispen closed it's doors and Jesse began working at Art of the World Gallery, a fine art gallery located at 2201 Westheimer Rd. up until his health deteriorated. His illness went undiagnosed until June 8, 2019.
Jesse will always be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, compassion, and vast knowledge on numerous subjects.
Jesse is survived by his mother Ramona B. Aguirre, two brothers, Vicente Aguirre of Bandara, Texas and Guillermo Aguirre, of San Diego, Ca. as well as two sisters A. Leticia Aguirre and Mariana Aguirre both of Bandera, Texas as well as 25 nieces and nephews.
Jesse was preceded in death by his father Vincente Aguirre, Sr. and brother Henry Aguirre, of Alvin, TX.
Family & friends are invited to a memorial service from four until five o'clock in the afternoon with a celebration of life reception from five until seven o'clock in the evening on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial Services, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Jesse's memory to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019