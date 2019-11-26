|
|
Jesse Keith Mason
1932-2019
In the early morning of Friday, November 22, 2019, Keith lost his short but valiant battle with cancer. Keith was born October 7, 1932 to Victor and Edna Mason in Carragana, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 4th of seven siblings Keith moved to Edmonton, Alberta in 1950 where he started his long career in the oil field or as he liked to call it the "oil patch". He started working with Regency Drilling and shortly there after met the love of his life, Nora O'Shea. The two married in 1958 and have enjoyed 61 years of marriage. In 1963, Nora and Keith welcomed a daughter, Marcene (Hay) and son, Guy a year later. Over the next fifteen years Keith and Nora raised their family. In 1980 Keith was traveling the globe as President of Christensen Diamond Products Canada. That same year the family transferred to Salt Lake City, Utah. Keith continued his extensive travels as VP of Marketing with Christensen Drilling Products. In 1986 Ketih was transferred to Houston, Texas as the VP of Operations for Western Hemisphere with Eastman-Christensen. In 1991 Eastman-Christensen was acquired by Baker Hughes, Keith stayed on for two years as an advisor until his retirement in 1991. In 1994, Keith returned to the oil field, co-founding, Diamond Products International (DPI). Keith's greatest joy was spending time with family especially his grandchildren. Keith was also an avid golfer which he did not start until the age of 50. One of his most satisfying accomplishments were his three holes in one. Keith and Nora spent many years traveling and golfing in Nora's native home Ireland. Other passions included salmon fishing on Campbell River, Canada. Enjoying summers golfing with great friends from their home in Semiahmoo, Washington as well as enjoying friends and family during the winter months in Sugar Land, Texas. Keith is survived by his wife, Nora; daughter, Marcene and husband John Hay, grandchildren, John Mason, Luke and Norah; son, Guy Mason and wife, Teresa, grandchildren, Emily and Keith. A Memorial will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at The Sugar Creek Country Club, Sugar Land, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019