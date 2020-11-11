Jesse Salazar, Sr.

1930-2020

Our beloved Dad/Popo, 90, departed this life peacefully on November 5, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Maria. They were married for 62 years and raised their four children: Joan Adele; MarySue (Jose) Requena; Jesse, Jr.; & Tina (George) Rocha in Houston. They were the proud grandparents of Laura, Jamie, Jessica, Jimmy, Monica, Jonathan, Claudia, Joe, Christina, Stephanie, StacyRae & Layla, honored Great Grandparents of 13; and blessed Great Great Grandparents of 3. Without Jesse & Maria, we would never be us; We are the leaves of their family tree.

Jesse was born to Julian V. & Manuela (Quintanilla) Salazar who precede him & 5 of his 6 siblings, Isabel (John); Maria Elena (Helen); Frances; Julian & Armando (Herman), he leaves behind, his endearing last sibling, Janie.

To honor his memory, we recall a few of his accolades in life, he served his Country proudly in the U.S. Army & fought in the Korean Conflict. He also served as a Merchant Mariner with the U.S. Coast Guard. He then became a Fire Fighter with City of Houston Fire Department in 1957 at Station 12 and retired just under 22 years of service at Station 44. He served in the capacity as the Pumper Fire Truck Chauffeur and as an Arson Investigator. In between, he also served as a Harris County Constable Officer.

In 1996, he was honored as a "pioneer", one of the first 32 Hispanic Fire Fighters to join the Fire Department. His oldest brother, John also joined a few years before him as the 2nd Hispanic Fire Fighter & was posthumously honored at this historic celebration.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 10:00am at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.



