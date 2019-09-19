|
Jesse T Ybarra
1931-2019
Jesse T. Ybarra, 88, of Center, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
A funeral mass will be held at 11AM, Monday, Sept. 23rd at St. Therese Catholic Church in Center.
Mr. Ybarra was born July 20, 1931, in Texarkana, to Jesus Ernesto Ybarra and Maria Esperanza Gonzales. He was a Corpsman in The United States Navy, serving two tours in The Korean War. Mr. Ybarra was a member of Texas Cattle Raisers Association, ITA, and AQHA.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ybarra of Center, children; Jesse Ybarra of Spring, Jana Lynne Ybarra Viviano of Jersey Village, Jennifer Anne Ybarra Mock of Spring, Michael Ruark of Center, and Gavin Ybarra of The Woodlands, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sisters; Hope Smithson of San Antonio and Sister Mary Ybarra of San Jose, California, numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ruben Tamez.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019