Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watson & Sons Funeral Home - Center
1554 TX 7 East
Center, TX 75935
(936) 598-4331
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Center, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Ybarra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Ybarra


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Ybarra Obituary
Jesse T Ybarra
1931-2019
Jesse T. Ybarra, 88, of Center, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
A funeral mass will be held at 11AM, Monday, Sept. 23rd at St. Therese Catholic Church in Center.
Mr. Ybarra was born July 20, 1931, in Texarkana, to Jesus Ernesto Ybarra and Maria Esperanza Gonzales. He was a Corpsman in The United States Navy, serving two tours in The Korean War. Mr. Ybarra was a member of Texas Cattle Raisers Association, ITA, and AQHA.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ybarra of Center, children; Jesse Ybarra of Spring, Jana Lynne Ybarra Viviano of Jersey Village, Jennifer Anne Ybarra Mock of Spring, Michael Ruark of Center, and Gavin Ybarra of The Woodlands, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sisters; Hope Smithson of San Antonio and Sister Mary Ybarra of San Jose, California, numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ruben Tamez.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now