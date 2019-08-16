|
Jessica L. Montgomery
1947-2019
Jessica L. Montgomery was born October 19, 1947 in St Louis Missouri. She departed this life August 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Tyrone Montgomery; son, Rinell Glenn, III; two brothers, Michael Rogers and Ritchie Rogers and a host of relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Leal Funeral Home, 708 College Avenue at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Rathel Goodman officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019