Jessie Sanders Davis

1932-2019

Born May 2, 1932 in Carthage, Mississippi, to Loucile and Dewey Sanders, JESSIE SANDERS DAVIS died March 11, 2019 in Houston Hospice. She was a loving daughter, a thoughtful sister, a devoted wife, a priceless friend and an amazing career woman. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jack G. Davis; her brother, Bob Sanders, and her sister, Nell Cutler.

After graduating from high school in Delhi, LA and then business school in Monroe, LA, she moved to New Orleans to begin her drive for success by competing in the business world where she would eventually leave her mark on numerous fronts. In the late 1960's she became associated with J. F. Freel through Kiowa Minerals Co. and Sioux Natural Gas Corp. Jessie's expertise was in finding investor prospects along with the ability to tie down all the details of a complicated project. One of which was the drilling and completion of more than 60 gas wells by Sioux in west central Texas. She encouraged her husband, Jack Davis, to become independent and to form Global Cathodic Protection, a successful service company serving the greater Gulf Coast until Jack's death in 2006.

A long-time member of Houston's Westminster United Methodist Church, she was active in the Women's Investment Club and the Tanglewood Garden Club.

In 1995, Jessie joined The Blue Bird Circle and worked tirelessly as a volunteer and as Chairman of the Blue Bird Resale Shop as well as participating in the different money-making projects. In 2003, she lent her volunteer efforts to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary to help enrich the lives of needy Houston citizens.

Surviving her are her sister, Julia S. Wilcoxson; her stepchildren, Jacquelyne, Alex and Baker, and their spouses; stepgrandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A generous friend to many, Jessie has left her mark and will be remembered lovingly by her family and numerous friends and co-workers. A private celebration of Jessie's life will be held in Louisiana at a later date.

The family requests memorial contributions be sent to Houston Hospice (1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston 77030), The Blue Bird Circle (615 W. Alabama, Houston 77006) or The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary (P.O. Box 131979, Houston 77219). Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary