Jessie Lee Beer

1921-2019

After a long and an adventurous life, Lee Beer passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Springfield, Mo. She was ninety-seven years old. Lee was born in Kansas City, Mo. and grew up in Houston, Tx. In 1943 she enlisted in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps. and began training in Daytona Beach, Florida ending stationed in Hawaii. After serving as a W.A.A.C. Lee attended Missouri University where she meet her husband Caryll. She and Caryll lived in Dallas, Corpus Christi and San Francisco then settling in Houston where she was a school teacher for the H.I.S.D. for many years. Lee is survived by her children Carla and Kevin (and his partner Greg Cason). She is preceded in death of her husband Caryll (October 17, 2012 ) and son Brett, who died on (July 16th 2005). She is also survived by her sister Henri Topper (and niece Linda Busch) four grandchildren: Kelly Cardin (and wife Ashlea), Taryn Lemery (and husband Jay), Michelle Beer (and partner Michael Sharp) and Michael Beer. Lee also had six great-grandchildren: Major, Elsa, Delany, Maeve, Zada, Lily, and last but not least Charlie.