Jessie Westphal Scott
1929-2019
Jessie Holbrook Westphal Scott, 90, was born in Kansas City, MO on November 28, 1929 to Frederick A. Westphal and Olive Blackman Westphal.
Jessie died peacefully on December 18, 2019 as the culmination of a surgical error in 1961, which left her legally blind and with diminished physical and mental abilities for the rest of her life.
Jessie attended Albert Sydney Johnston Middle School, Kinkaid, and Lamar High School before moving to Tulsa, OK in 1946 as a result of her father being named manager of the Armco Steel Sand Springs Plant.
Jessie met her husband of 65 years, Fred Evans Scott, Jr. in Tulsa. They were married at Trinity Episcopal Church, in Tulsa, OK on October 2, 1954.
We would like to express our thanks to the management and staff of the Clarewood House Extended Care Center for their compassionate care of Jessie in her final days, we also give our special thanks to Dorothy Rhodes for her support and insight into the human condition for the past several years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 4040 West Bellfort Ave. Houston, Texas 77025 on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Scott Painter, Vicar to officiate. The Inurnment will follow at the columbarium in the church. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
Memorials can be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 4040 West Bellfort Ave. Houston, Texas 77025.
A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019