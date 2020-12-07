Jesus Gonzalez
1936-2020
Jesus Gonzalez, 83, of Houston, Texas, passed away November 7, 2020. Jesus was a sweet man who cared deeply for his family. Thank you, Dad, for everything; for always doing your best. We love you, and we miss you.
He is survived by his children: Jorge Gonzalez (wife Angela, children Aurelia and Benjamin), Arlene Gonzalez-Kelsch (husband Michael), and Carlos Gonzalez (wife Brena, children Olivia and Amanda).
To view a more detailed obituary, leave an online condolence, or for funeral live-streaming information, visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com