Jesus Gonzalez
1936 - 2020
Jesus Gonzalez
1936-2020
Jesus Gonzalez, 83, of Houston, Texas, passed away November 7, 2020. Jesus was a sweet man who cared deeply for his family. Thank you, Dad, for everything; for always doing your best. We love you, and we miss you.
He is survived by his children: Jorge Gonzalez (wife Angela, children Aurelia and Benjamin), Arlene Gonzalez-Kelsch (husband Michael), and Carlos Gonzalez (wife Brena, children Olivia and Amanda).
To view a more detailed obituary, leave an online condolence, or for funeral live-streaming information, visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
