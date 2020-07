Jewel Allen1924-2020She passed away on July 16, 2020. Her viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, Texas 77021, Rev. Dennis Jones, Officiating. The Interment will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Houston National Cemetery.