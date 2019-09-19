|
Jewell F. "Skip" Plangman, Jr.
1924-2019
Jewell F. "Skip" Plangman, Jr. passed away on September 17, 2019 at 95 years of age in Houston, Texas. He was born in Sherman, Texas on June 23, 1924 to Jewell and Faye Plangman. He attended Texas A&M University majoring in civil engineering. Skip joined the U.S. Army as a lieutenant in the Army Corp of Engineers in 1942. In 1945 he was stationed in Biarritz, France where he met his future wife, Solange Boutin. They married at College Station, Texas on April 10, 1948 and he finished his degree that year.
After World War II Skip was sent to Borger, Texas where he was in the Army Reserves in 1949. He was later transferred to Poitiers, France during the Korean War. After the war the family moved to Bellaire, Texas where Skip joined a road construction firm as an engineer. Skip and Solange eventually settled in Beaumont, Texas with their four children in 1958. He became an engineer with Trotti and Thompson, Inc. where he rose to become Executive Vice-President.
Skip and Solange were devoted believers in Jesus Christ and were members at Saint Anne's Catholic Church in Beaumont. Skip joined the Beaumont Rotary Club as a member who believed in the organization's service commitment to the community. Skip and Solange were also members of the Beaumont Country Club.
In 1986, the couple retired to Kerrville, Texas where they built a home on top of a hill which overlooked Kerrville and the surrounding landscape. They so enjoyed their retirement together in the Hill Country and happily anticipated visits from their children and grandchildren. Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville was their family church. Skip later served as a volunteer at Food for the Poor as many as three times a week. He enjoyed helping anyone who needed assistance in the community.
Solange, the love of his life, passed away on March 5, 1996 in Houston after a long struggle with cancer. He later married Norma Lee "Penny" Buffaloe on May 16, 1998 in Kerrville. Penny subsequently passed away December 23, 2009 and Skip moved to Brookdale in Houston in 2012 to be closer to family. In 2018 he moved to the Village of River Oaks Memory Care.
Skip is survived by his four children Joel and his wife Vicki, Sylvie Crum and her husband Gary, Eric and his wife Maureen, and Monica Plangman. He enjoyed 11 grandchildren and eventually 17 great-grandchildren. Skip was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. At the end of his life his most important message was the priority of loving your family.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church of Houston on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning. The family requests that any donations be made to the or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019