Mrs. Jewellyn Kennon
1932-2019
Mrs. Jewellyn Kennon 86., a resident of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Her earthly remains will lie in state on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:55 a.m. With funeral service at 10:00 a.m. The location will be Greater New Testament Baptist Church, located at 7409 Calhoun Road @ Van Fleet in Houston, Texas 77033. And she shall rest at Paradise South Cemetery in Pearland, Texas. On behalf of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, our hearts and prayers go out to the family in your time of bereavement. As you grieve know that we are praying for you. Final arrangements entrusted to Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Inc. Michael O. Davis President/CFSP.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019