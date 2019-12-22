|
Jill Joanne Landis
1936-2019
It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved mother, Jill Joanne Landis. She died at home of natural causes Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving companion Bill Stafford, his family, her four children, and ten grandchildren. Jill deeply cared for her family who always came first, and she always provided them with help and support through her unconditional love. She gave her time and experience unselfishly to several organizations in her community. She is deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials to her life will be planned in Pasadena, TX, and San Diego, CA.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019