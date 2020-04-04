|
|
Jill Thoner Smith
1966-2020
Jill Allison Thoner Smith passed away on the morning of March 30th, 2020 after an incredibly brave 8 year battle with breast cancer. She was at her home with her husband by her side.
Jill was born on October 24, 1966 in Santa Ana, CA to her mother Gloria and father Jack. She graduated from Texas State University, and soon became an indispensable and cherished member of the team at Northgate Forest Development for over 20 years, where she loved going to work. On April 5, 2008, she married her husband Mitch Smith, when she became a beloved member of the Smith family; in total they were together for 24 years.
Jill absolutely refused to let her long cancer battle stop her from enjoying life. In between chemo treatments or worsening diagnoses she found wonder, excitement and respite in travel with Mitch, who was the love of her life and her best friend. Always with a sparkle in her eyes, Jill was up for a new adventure… whether it was an epic trip to Europe or a simple drive to Austin. Her favorite place to be was floating in cool ocean waters, be it Maui or Trunk Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands. During these last 8 years, she and her mother also treasured their countless mother-daughter restaurant adventures in town, which helped uplift her spirits after her weekly MD Anderson chemo treatments. Another favorite thing to do was to treat her brother Craig to biannual trips to his favorite destination, Las Vegas.
In her youth, Jill brought joy and excitement to her father and siblings by becoming a championship cross country runner for two seasons at Foothill High School in Santa Ana, running both seasons on the State of California runner up teams in the state championship competition. She treasured her friends at all stages in her life, and loved music of all types, especially Broadway – whether it was Hamilton, Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, or countless others – and was always up for singing along wherever she was and whomever she was with, even near the final days of her life. Jill and Mitch's 4 dogs were also a great joy for her. Jill's mother remembers often singing "You Are My Sunshine" to Jill as an infant, and feels Jill did indeed carry sunshine throughout her life to her family and friends.
Jill was deeply loved by all who knew her. She exemplified bravery, strength, and grace. Jill is survived by her husband Mitch, her parents Jack and Gloria, her sister Amy, and her brothers Craig and Bill. She will finally rest at a private family ceremony. A larger celebration of Jill will be announced at a later date due to current prohibitions against crowd gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the animal .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020