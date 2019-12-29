|
James V. "Jim" Descant, Jr.
1938-2019
James V. "Jim" Descant, Jr., 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born on January 21, 1938 in Houston, Texas to James Valle and Hazel Descant.
Jim graduated from Reagan High School in 1958 and then served in the United States Army. On May 27, 1966 he married the love of his life, Sandra Louise Russell. He was co-owner and President of Building Specialties, Inc. from 1974-2005 which was established by his father in 1951. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2917. Jim was an avid fisherman and could be found fishing in San Leon, Texas. He loved talking on the phone, had a big heart for helping others and was a contributor to multiple charitable organizations.
Jim was preceded in death by his father James V. Descant, Sr. and stepmother Fay Descant, mother Hazel Trimble and stepfather Raymond Trimble and sister Shirley Klotz. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandy Descant; brothers Douglas Descant and wife Frances, Ray Trimble and wife Sharon; sisters Charlene Pasket and husband Frank, Tavia Messana Mitchell and husband Pat, Joanie Lane and husband Tommy, Jan Cheek Ballard and husband Keith; brother-in-law Barnard Klotz and wife Mitzy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 6622 Haskell Street, Houston, Texas 77007 with the Rite of Committal to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's honor to Villa De Matel Convent c/o Dominican Sisters of Houston, 6501 Almeda Road, Houston, Texas 77021, Mary Immaculate Province, 5250 Gasmer Drive, Houston, Texas 77035, St. Theresa Catholic Church, 6622 Haskell Street, Houston, Texas 77007, MD Anderson's Children's Art Project, 6900 Fannin Street Suite 1000, Houston, Texas 77030, St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tennessee, 38105 or , 6977 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77030.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019