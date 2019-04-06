|
James Monroe "Jim" Parker
1945-2019
James Monroe "Jim" Parker, 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Houston on April 2, 2019. A native of Louisiana, Jim was raised in Shreveport and graduated from C.E. Byrd high school, LSU and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. Jim enjoyed a successful career as a CFA working in New York and Houston. Jim is survived by his two daughters: Christine Hight and Jennifer Hutchison (Danny) and their mother: Dee Butts; his five granddaughters: Hailey, Emily, Lillian, Parker, and Preston; his sister: Anna Folse (Darrel) and extended family members. Jim was a Kappa Sigma, enjoyed golf, travel, celebrating his granddaughters, and his Monday Night Dinner Group.
Services will be held on Monday, April 8 at 11 AM at Advantage Funeral Home, 7010 Chetwood Dr., 77081.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019