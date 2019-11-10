Houston Chronicle Obituaries
Jim Thorp


1946 - 2019
Jim Thorp Obituary
Jim Thorp
1946-2019
Mr. Jim Thorp died Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Jim began his service to his country in the Armed Forces of the United States on May 18, 1966, and was Honorably Discharged on May 17, 1972. While serving, Jim was awarded the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, Vietnam Service medal, and Expert badge (M-14 rifle). He also completed training for Traffic Control.
Jim leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Judy; two sons; and six grandchildren.
He was truly blessed and will be missed by all who knew him.
At Jim's request, no services will be held.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
