Jim D. Trammel1937-2020James Donald (Jim D.) Trammel was born November 8, 1937, the youngest son of Benjamin Thomas (B. T.) and Ruth Almira Tucker Trammel, in Thornton, Arkansas. He died on June 16, 2020 at his home in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his brothers and sisters and their spouses: Virginia Winegar Brady (Carl); Marcus Gordon Winegar Jr. (Anne); Robert Thomas (Tommy) (Pat); Pat Trammel Green (Maurice). Also preceding him were dear friends Donna Ray Shannon, James (Jim) Alexander and Paul Slocumb. Jim never married and did not have children but he is survived by 9 adoring nieces and nephews with a multitude of grand-nieces and grand-nephews and many close and dear friends.Jim was a 1955 graduate of Thornton High School, where he excelled at basketball, and earned a Bachelor's of Science in Education from Henderson State Teacher's College, Arkadelphia, Arkansas in 1958. That's right, he completed his degree in 3 years.He began his teaching career in the East & Mount Houston school district then returned to Arkansas to teach in the Little Rock Public Schools for 2 years. But then he found his home at Galena Park High School where he taught U. S. Government and Texas History and Government for 36 years, 1963-1999. As one of his students said recently "he is a brightly woven thread in the fabric of GPHS history".He was a popular, motivating and inspiring teacher and mentor to 1000's of students. He used his quick and witty humor within a unique teaching style to bring historical figures to life in a fierce points competition among his students. The underdog was often helped with a quick change in the game. Students who later became teachers often said they copied his methods. He never used a textbook and his only required supplies were paper, pencil, a red ink pen, and attention with participation to his oral lessons and interesting stories. He often gave students a hard time but it has been said he was an equal opportunity offender. Even students who disliked school and would often skip classes would show up to Trammel's class and be seated on time in their assigned seat! He once shared with a colleague "I set out from the beginning not to be just a good teacher but to be a GREAT teacher!"Jim was sponsor of the highly successful Hi-Y/Youth & Government club where enacting the government process encouraged his students to be more politically conscious and responsible through "PreLeg" competitions in Austin where students took over the Capitol and presented, argued, and sometimes passed mock legislation. He also sponsored the week long Close-Up trip to Washington, D.C. each year. GPHS always had the largest delegation with a record number of participants.As the creator and Director of the Miss Galena High Beauty Pageant for 35 years (65-99) he ran the pageant as though it was a Miss America pageant and expected perfection in showmanship. Many hours were dedicated to the production and contestants always testified to the growth of their confidence. Just how do you walk in high heels with books on your head anyway? In later years he added the Mr. Galena High event as a fundraiser for the Hi-Y Club and summer trip where students and faculty joined together to share his second home in Acapulco, Mexico.Jim was extremely competitive in any sport or contest (Spades anyone?) and always played to WIN!; not ever to place and certainly never to lose! This frequently led him to change the rules in his favor along the way.He loved watching sports; especially March Madness, the Olympics and even competitive dancing on Dancing With the Stars. In recent years he enjoyed watching the twists and turns of human dynamics in reality shows like Survivor and Big Brother. Don't bother phoning him while one of his programs was on TV!He loved his desserts and margaritas – so much so that they should have been his meal's 1st course.He was a frugal budgeter writing down everything that he spent each day to the penny to be accountable. He intended to become a millionaire – a grand design on a teacher's salary.The only thing that he allowed to defeat him was the piano. At a young age he found ways to get around his music lessons and the eventual recital. It was probably the beginning of a long list of inventive ways to get out of doing anything he didn't want to do the rest of his life.He frequently said that no matter when he died "I lived a damn GOOD life".A private service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date in Galena Park.In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the Jim D. Trammel Memorial Scholarship for Galena Park High School students at the Galena Park ISD Education Foundation, 14705 Woodforest Blvd., Houston, Tx 77015.