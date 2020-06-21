Jim Trammel
1937 - 2020
Jim D. Trammel
1937-2020
James Donald (Jim D.) Trammel was born November 8, 1937, the youngest son of Benjamin Thomas (B. T.) and Ruth Almira Tucker Trammel, in Thornton, Arkansas. He died on June 16, 2020 at his home in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his brothers and sisters and their spouses: Virginia Winegar Brady (Carl); Marcus Gordon Winegar Jr. (Anne); Robert Thomas (Tommy) (Pat); Pat Trammel Green (Maurice). Also preceding him were dear friends Donna Ray Shannon, James (Jim) Alexander and Paul Slocumb. Jim never married and did not have children but he is survived by 9 adoring nieces and nephews with a multitude of grand-nieces and grand-nephews and many close and dear friends.
Jim was a 1955 graduate of Thornton High School, where he excelled at basketball, and earned a Bachelor's of Science in Education from Henderson State Teacher's College, Arkadelphia, Arkansas in 1958. That's right, he completed his degree in 3 years.
He began his teaching career in the East & Mount Houston school district then returned to Arkansas to teach in the Little Rock Public Schools for 2 years. But then he found his home at Galena Park High School where he taught U. S. Government and Texas History and Government for 36 years, 1963-1999. As one of his students said recently "he is a brightly woven thread in the fabric of GPHS history".
He was a popular, motivating and inspiring teacher and mentor to 1000's of students. He used his quick and witty humor within a unique teaching style to bring historical figures to life in a fierce points competition among his students. The underdog was often helped with a quick change in the game. Students who later became teachers often said they copied his methods. He never used a textbook and his only required supplies were paper, pencil, a red ink pen, and attention with participation to his oral lessons and interesting stories. He often gave students a hard time but it has been said he was an equal opportunity offender. Even students who disliked school and would often skip classes would show up to Trammel's class and be seated on time in their assigned seat! He once shared with a colleague "I set out from the beginning not to be just a good teacher but to be a GREAT teacher!"
Jim was sponsor of the highly successful Hi-Y/Youth & Government club where enacting the government process encouraged his students to be more politically conscious and responsible through "PreLeg" competitions in Austin where students took over the Capitol and presented, argued, and sometimes passed mock legislation. He also sponsored the week long Close-Up trip to Washington, D.C. each year. GPHS always had the largest delegation with a record number of participants.
As the creator and Director of the Miss Galena High Beauty Pageant for 35 years (65-99) he ran the pageant as though it was a Miss America pageant and expected perfection in showmanship. Many hours were dedicated to the production and contestants always testified to the growth of their confidence. Just how do you walk in high heels with books on your head anyway? In later years he added the Mr. Galena High event as a fundraiser for the Hi-Y Club and summer trip where students and faculty joined together to share his second home in Acapulco, Mexico.
Jim was extremely competitive in any sport or contest (Spades anyone?) and always played to WIN!; not ever to place and certainly never to lose! This frequently led him to change the rules in his favor along the way.
He loved watching sports; especially March Madness, the Olympics and even competitive dancing on Dancing With the Stars. In recent years he enjoyed watching the twists and turns of human dynamics in reality shows like Survivor and Big Brother. Don't bother phoning him while one of his programs was on TV!
He loved his desserts and margaritas – so much so that they should have been his meal's 1st course.
He was a frugal budgeter writing down everything that he spent each day to the penny to be accountable. He intended to become a millionaire – a grand design on a teacher's salary.
The only thing that he allowed to defeat him was the piano. At a young age he found ways to get around his music lessons and the eventual recital. It was probably the beginning of a long list of inventive ways to get out of doing anything he didn't want to do the rest of his life.
He frequently said that no matter when he died "I lived a damn GOOD life".
A private service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date in Galena Park.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the Jim D. Trammel Memorial Scholarship for Galena Park High School students at the Galena Park ISD Education Foundation, 14705 Woodforest Blvd., Houston, Tx 77015.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Service
Funeral services provided by
Conroe Funeral Directors
1504 N Thompson St
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2210
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Mr. Trammel was an amazing teacher. I had him for Government and Texas History in 1972 and and the way he taught and what he taught still impact me today. Thank you for being a wonderful teacher.
Robin Eady Collier
Student
June 20, 2020
He was a great teacher. I was in his Texas history class in -63 when President Kennedy was shot...never forget. He was our Lifeguard at the last G.P.I
S.D. school camp at Garner State Park in -65...think he had a lot of fun! May he Rest in Peace after a full and successful life.
Larry Mason
Student
June 20, 2020
Mr. Trammel was a magnificent teacher. I owe my family to the fact that I was a member of Hi-Y. I met the mother of my children on one of those trips to Acapulco.

I want to thank you Mr. Trammel

Lawrence E. Simmons II
Lawrence E. Simmons II
Student
June 20, 2020
Mr. Trammel was a dedicated and inspiring teacher of Texas History, and his class was never dull. He sometimes invited a few of us to a pickup basketball game after school against him and some of the coaches. Our incentive to win was to NOT have a pop quiz the following day. We usually lost!
Rest in Peace, Mr. Trammel. Thanks for the memories.
Jerry Flinn GPHS Class of 1964
Student
June 20, 2020
I remember his class being so much fun. He was an awesome teacher. He always joked with me about everything and anything he could think of. He will be missed. Rest well Mr. Trammel ❤
Yolanda Cooper
Student
June 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. Im a former student of Mr Trammel, one of my all time favorite teachers. He made that class fun and interesting and Ill never forget him. RIP Mr Trammel!

Denise Edwards Alexander
GPHS Class of 1985
Denise (Edwards) Alexander
Student
June 20, 2020
Wonderful Government Teacher. Praying for the family.
RIH
Kimberly Maddox
Student
June 20, 2020
Thank you Mr Trammel for being a GREAT educator. You inspired me to treat others how I would like to be treated. Thank you
Carla Porter
Student
June 20, 2020
He was a strong influence in my growth to adulthood
Wally Lewis
Student
June 20, 2020
There are no words to describe Mr. Trammell...I have read all comments his students, colleagues, friends and family have written since his passing, and there is really nothing I could say any better...He was the very best teacher I ever had...He made learning fun...you are already missed and we will never forget you...Rest in peace, Mr. Trammell..."Card laid, card played"...
Tommy Davenport
Student
June 20, 2020
My deepest Condolences to the family!
Mr. Trammel was an excellent government teacher. He is one of my favorite teachers that I still talk about to my children and grandchildren. As it has been stated, he new how to make class fun where we all engaged in learning.

RIP Mr. Jim Trammel
GPHS Class of 1975
Venita Brannon Coleman
Student
June 20, 2020
Mr. Trammel was as much an icon as Mr. Jack! RIP✝
Steven Calelly
Student
June 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cathye Sholar Morgan
Student
June 20, 2020
There were two teachers at GPHS that stood out to me and whom I will never forget. One was Ms. Shannon and the other was Mr. Trammel. Im so sad that they are both gone. I have such great memories of not only Mr. Trammels Government class, but countless hours practicing for the beauty pageant and the awesome trip to Acapulco. You will be missed! RIP Mr. Trammel.
Lori Elwood
Student
June 20, 2020
There will never be another Trammel. So many fond and hilarious memories from you saving Ray Barker and I from the principles office (for skipping, but we had goodies for you) to Melancon always asleep in class. Your love your students was truly sincere and authentic. Forever will you reign as the Greatest Educator at GP High.. Journey well sir...
Richmond c/o 84
Vicki Richmond
Student
June 20, 2020
Jim Trammel was an awesome educator and friend. He was my government teacher when we came from Fidelity to Galena Park. He was instrumental in helping us to understand the process because NO other teacher was brave enough to talk about integration . I had the privilege of coming back to GPHS as an administrator and serve as his supervisor. Never got to tell him "The honor was all mine". RIP my dear teacher. Forever in my heart. Class of 1970
Linda Clark Sherrard
Student
June 20, 2020
here were not a lot of teachers who I was not in their class that knew my name, but he did. I was walking down the hallway and he said nice drum majoring Tim. He always talked to me when I say him. I would ask my teacher if I could go to his class for the period and she would let me. Can not remember anyone saying anything bad about Mr. Trammel. Did he have favorite students, yes, everyone. You are loved Mr. Trammel.
Tim Timpani
Student
June 20, 2020
Mr. Trammel is one of the best teachers ever!! He will be truly missed!!
Sami Snelling
Student
June 20, 2020
Jim was my favorite teacher in High School. He was an incredible teacher and a better friend. He was very passionate about teaching and his students. I know he inspired many of his students to do great things. I was fortunate to be one of those students. You did live a great life. You will be missed Jim.
Manuel Gardea, Jr.
Class of 81
Manuel Gardea, Jr.
Student
June 20, 2020
Jim was a close friend and mentor. I was front row on his right hand in class, he truly formed me in many ways. Life well lived.
Gene Poe
Friend
June 20, 2020
I have the fondest memories of Mr. Trammel and his class. He was definitely an extraordinary teacher.
Sharon
Student
June 20, 2020
Each of us has about 5 people who profoundly change our lives. Jim Trammel was one of mine. He helped me learn to think for myself, and to become intellectually competitive. He is one of the reasons I chose to go to law school and have a successful career. I was fortunate to be in on the spades games, the Hi-Y, and the trips to Austin, DC, and Acapulco, which created life-long memories. I regret that I failed to stay in touch with him, but often heard how he was doing from former classmates, and I think of him often, with great fondness. He was, indeed, a GREAT teacher. Rest in peace, good and faithful servant.
John Burchfield
Student
June 19, 2020
Mr Trammel laid out the foundation for my love of government and politics. He was indeed a GREAT teacher. Thank you Mr Trammel!
ASilva
Student
June 19, 2020
RIP Mr. Trammel. You will not be forgotten.
Lisa Jeffcoat Spavale
Student
June 19, 2020
Mr. TRAMMEL was the BEST government teacher I had... I remember him NOT GIVING ME 1 PT. TO GET AN A.. HE SAID MADDOX NO. YOUR EARNED WHAT YOU RECEIVED....REST IN PEACE.....LOVE BRIDGETT MADDOX❤❤❤❤
Bridgett Lynn Maddox
Student
June 19, 2020
I'm one of the lucky ones who was in your class for govt. senior year. Class of 1996
Rest Well Mr Trammel
K. RAMSEY
Student
June 19, 2020
Such a wonderful man and teacher!! Ill forever have memories of the countless hours spent on Miss GPHS pageant and walking practice! Mr. Trammel cared so deeply about everyone he taught but sure loved taking points away when we got out of
line!! Heaven gained an angel!
Carla Duke, C/O 88
Carla
Friend
June 19, 2020
You will be truly missed one of my favorite teachers at Galena Park High School
Monecia Johnson-Timmons
