Canon Funeral Home - Waller
1420 Farr St.
Waller, TX 77484
(936) 372-3683
Jimmie Ford
Jimmie Flukinger Ford


1929 - 2019
Jimmie Flukinger Ford Obituary
Jimmie Flukinger Ford
1929-2019

Jimmie Lee Flukinger Ford, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born February 13, 1929 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Edith and Gus Flukinger.
She was a graduate of Reagan High School, where she was a member of the Reagan Redcoat's Band. It was there that she met her future husband Wm. T. "Bill" Ford, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.
Jimmie was intelligent and hardworking, earning her certification as a Radiological Technician, a career she continued after raising her family. She enjoyed travel with her husband and family, making many special memories in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made lasting memories playing beside "Mo" at her treasured baby grand.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Ford, twin sister Joan Wilkerson, brother Jack Flukinger, grandson Kevin Dugat and granddaughter Kimberly Sheffield.
She is survived by her four children: Julie Dippel and husband Ron; Michael Ford; Melanie Dugat and husband Jerry; Bob Ford and wife Carol, 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Honorable mention goes to her beloved dogs, Sadie-doo and Baby, who loyally stayed by her side for so many years.
Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Sugar Land and also to the caregivers at Altus Hospice.
We will celebrate her life with friends and family at Canon Funeral Home in Waller. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am Monday, October 7, 2019, followed by a graveside farewell at Shiloh Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shiloh Cemetery Fund, PO Box 323, Waller, TX 77484.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
