Jimmie Lou Herrick

1939-2020

Jimmie Lou went to be with the Lord, June 26, 2020.

Jimmie Lou was born in Breckenridge, Texas, May 8, 1939. She graduated from Galena Park High School in 1957. After high school Jimmie Lou worked as a receptionist for Quintana Petroleum and Legacy Trust Co. for a total of 28 years. Jimmy Lou served as president of the Beta Sigma Phi Service Sorority for some time and will really be missed by all the members.

Jimmie Lou loved concerts and her favorite singer was Rod Stewart. She and Bryan saw him live a total of 38 times between Houston, TX and Las Vegas, NV.

She loved to go dancing and really enjoyed it until she became ill. Jimmie Lou liked traveling to Las Vegas, Colorado, Texas, Delaware, and all over Mexico.

Jimmie Lou and her husband Bryan, were members of the Sugar Creek Baptist Church and the Mixed Blessing Class for many years in Sugar Land, Texas and will be missed by former class members.

Jimmie Lou and Bryan moved to Colorado Springs last July 2019 to spend quality time with their family there.

Jimmie Lou is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruby Wragg of New Braunfels, Texas; and sister-in-law, Betty Trudel of Lewes, DE.

Jimmie Lou is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bryan Herrick; daughter, Patti Arcay (Rene) of Colorado Springs; son, Jeff Stacy (Brandi) of Richmond, TX; stepson, Eddie Herrick (Michelle) of Garrison, TX; grandsons, Justin, Shane and Tanner Stacy of Richmond, TX, Michael and Matthew Arcay of Colorado Springs; and great-granddaughter Trinity Arcay of Colorado Springs.

Jimmie Lou is also survived by sister-in-law, Barbara Campbell (Don) of Lewes, DE; brother-in-law, Blain Herrick of Seaford, DE; and cousin, Pat Baecker of Richmond, TX.

Per Jimmie Lou's wishes, a service will be held, 3:30 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home (3825 Airport Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910.)

Donations can be made to Sugar Creek Baptist Church, 13223 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land, TX 77478 or Dementia Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store