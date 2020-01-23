Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Weinberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Lou Weinberg


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Lou Weinberg Obituary
Jimmie Lou Weinberg
1927-2020
Jimmie Lou Weinberg, 92, born May 25, 1927 in Bay City, Texas passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Sidney Weinberg of 51 years and parents David and Nora Owens.
Jimmie graduated from Milby High School and worked as an ceramic instructor for 30 + years at the Bayou Manor Retirement Home in Houston, Texas.
Survived by her son David Weinberg; five nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. till 9:00 P.M.at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home 6900 Lawndale Houston, TX 77023
Funeral service will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home 6900 Lawndale Houston, TX 77023 with burial to follow in Forest Park Lawndale cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -