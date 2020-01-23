|
|
Jimmie Lou Weinberg
1927-2020
Jimmie Lou Weinberg, 92, born May 25, 1927 in Bay City, Texas passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Sidney Weinberg of 51 years and parents David and Nora Owens.
Jimmie graduated from Milby High School and worked as an ceramic instructor for 30 + years at the Bayou Manor Retirement Home in Houston, Texas.
Survived by her son David Weinberg; five nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. till 9:00 P.M.at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home 6900 Lawndale Houston, TX 77023
Funeral service will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home 6900 Lawndale Houston, TX 77023 with burial to follow in Forest Park Lawndale cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020