Jimmie Lee Maddux

1939-2019

Jimmie Lee Maddux, 79 of Spring, Texas went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family, on March 4, 2019. He was born in Alto, Texas on July 25, 1939. His family moved to Houston in 1941. Jimmie graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1957, where he was a member of the Varsity Basketball team. Jimmie married his high school sweetheart, Linda Brock, in the summer of 1960.

Jim served in the U.S. Army. After returning to Houston, he and Linda settled in the Oak Ridge North area, where they lived for 52 years. He is a former employee of Continental Airlines, Air Freight division, a member of Teamsters Local 988 and a retiree of Emery Worldwide Air Freight.

Jim loved The Lord and was a dedicated husband, Dad, Grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Jim and Linda are longtime members of Champion Forest Baptist Church.

He was welcomed to Heaven by his parents, Evan R and Brunette Maddux, parents-in-law, Cullen and Gertrude Brock, his sister and brother-in-law Oree Bailey and Buddy, his brother-in-law Bucky Brock, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Sam and Dorothy White, his sister-in-law Margo Maddux, his sister Lisa Tyler, his precious granddaughter, Mary-Linda Elizabeth El-Hakam and a host of loving friends and relatives. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Brock Maddux, his children, Michael Maddux and wife Patricia of Houston,

Melinda Maddux of Spring and Rebekah Maddux El-Hakam and husband

Moustapha of Houston; his grandchildren James, Christian, Anthony and Grace Maddux, Bakri, Maddux, Trinity, Leeland and Baby Boy (due in May) El-Hakam, his brother and sister-in-law Evan and Sally Maddux, his brother Curtis Maddux, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Reba and Dale Harrington, his sister-in-law Elaine Brock Cole and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and family. Jim will be deeply missed.

Special thanks to Dr. Amy Mynderse, Dr. Kim Bloom and the Medical Clinic of Houston Team of physicians who have lovingly taken care of Jim for many years, especially his Primary Care Physician, Dr. Russell Radoff. We also wish to thank the MICU and Jones 9 teams at The Houston Methodist Hospital for their excellent care for "Mr. Maddux."

Visitation and viewing will be held on March 7, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM

followed by a

CELEBRATION OF LIFE AT 11:00 AM CHAMPION FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH-Champions.

Reception immediately following the service.

His body will be laid to rest with a private family burial to follow at Brookside Cemetery.

Brent Johnson will officiate.