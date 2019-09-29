|
|
Jimmie Wayne Zunker
1934-2019
Jimmie Wayne Zunker, P.E., age 85, of Houston, Texas, was called home into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. He was born January 23, 1934, in Marion, Texas to Erich Carl Zunker and Ola Mae Brawner-Zunker. The family moved to Rosenberg, Texas in 1939. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janis McDonald-Zunker, son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Dee Davidson-Zunker, daughter and son-in-law Lori Zunker-Alms and Andrew Alms, grandchildren, Karlie and Garrett Alms, Eric, Kara, and Courtney Zunker. Jimmie is also survived by a brother and his wife, Jerry and Kay Zunker, sister-in-law Georgia Zunker wife of his late brother, Larry Zunker, and numerous beloved nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie Zunker and Ida Mae Haese-Zunker, William Brawner and Annie Willi-Brawner, father Erich Carl Zunker and mother Ola Mae Brawner-Zunker.
Jimmie graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, Texas in June 1952 with Merit Awards in Student Leadership and PE Leadership. He was Senior Class President, a member of National Honor Society and Student Council. Jimmie was the winner of The Fort Bend Round Up College Scholarship and Rosenberg High School Merit Award. He played on the Regional Champions baseball team and the District Champions basketball team while participating in FFA activities.
He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin, Cockrell School of Engineering in June 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. While attending UT, he was a member of the Air Force Reserve Officer's Training Corps. He enjoyed membership in the Arnold Air Society, an Air Force ROTC Honorary Service Organization and American Society of Civil Engineers. Jimmie served his country in the United States Air Force attaining the rank of Captain before receiving an honorable discharge in 1965.
While stationed in Georgia, Jimmie met the love of his life and married Janis McDonald on April 8, 1961. Jimmie worked in the engineering and operating departments of the Southern Pacific Railroad, and several consulting engineering firms before starting his own firm, J. W. Zunker & Associates, Inc., a consulting engineers and land surveyors corporation, in February 1973. His company grew rapidly from clients impressed and confident in the quality and integrity of his work, and continued to operate it until his retirement in February 1999. Jimmie was recognized for Outstanding Services to the State of Texas as a Professional Engineer for over fifty years of dedicated service to his profession.
Jimmie was baptized in Christ Jesus on January 1, 1940. He was a long-time active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Bellaire, Texas since 1965 serving as Treasurer on the Church Council, the Executive Board, and on many other special committees. He had a passion for his community and partnered with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center organizing blood drives at Faith Lutheran for over twenty years.
Jimmie enjoyed designing and building things, and the constant challenge of solving engineering problems. He also enjoyed hunting, following the UT athletic programs and the Astros baseball team.
Jimmie will be remembered foremost as a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor. Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, October 1st from 5-7 pm at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX 77401. A celebration of life in Jesus Christ in Thanksgiving will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church, 4600 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire, TX 77401 with reception following.
Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Lutheran Church or to a , or to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, CFO, 1400 La Concha Lane, Houston, TX 77054. The family thanks Faith Lutheran pastors, members, friends, neighbors, physicians and nurses for their wonderful love, support, and care of Jimmie.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019