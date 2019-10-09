Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Family of Faith Lutheran Church
1939 - 2019
Jimmy Bennett Obituary
Jimmy Lydel Bennett
1939-2019
Jimmy Bennett, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Jimmy was born to parents John and Lillie Bennett on August 20, 1939 in Rome, Georgia. Jim grew up with his brothers John, Bobby, Nevin and Gary Bennett and sisters Jeanette McGinnis, Myra Kelly and Faye Robeson. Jimmy married his high school sweetheart, Jean Ann Doolan in 1958 and they were married until her passing in 2009. Jimmy was a dedicated member of Family of Faith Lutheran Church. He loved to laugh, read, play golf, bowl, play the guitar, and sing. Jim and Jean loved to travel and take cruises all over the world. His warmth and generosity of spirit will be deeply missed but remembered always with gratitude by those who loved him.
Jimmy is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Les and Denise Bennett, Jeff and Susie Bennett; grand children Chris and wife Kelly, Mitchell, Matthew, Bridgette Pillitere and husband Jacob, Maggie and Ryan; great grandchild Blaise Bennett; sisters Jeanette, Myra and Faye; brother Gary; and numerous family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 PM Friday October 11, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday October 12, 2019 in the Family of Faith Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
