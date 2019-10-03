|
|
James W. Courtney
1958-2019
James W. Courtney, 61, died September 14, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Born in Houston, Texas, the son of Douglas James and Anita Courtney. He graduated from Deer Park High School in 1976 and earned an Associate's Degree from Tomball College.
Jimmy enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved Texas country music and was a sports fan, particularly, the Houston Texans. He had a great sense of humor and life was more fun when he was around.
He is survived by his sons Randy Courtney and wife Karina, Thomas Courtney and wife Erica, and Brian Courtney; grandchildren Ellington and Kasen; and sisters Donna Zacharias and Catherine McMayon. He was preceded in death by his parents Douglas James Courtney and Anita Courtney Glasgow, and brother Douglas Courtney.
Graveside services will be held October 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Grand View Memorial in Pasadena, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019