Jimmy Lathan Molina Jr.
1949-2020
Jimmy Lathan Molina Jr. passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in League City, Texas at the age of 70. Jim, the oldest of five, was born August 15, 1949 in Galveston, Texas to Jimmy Lathan Molina Sr. and Mary Louise Molina.
Jim grew up in Houston when the family moved. Jim is a graduate of St. Thomas High School, class of 1967 and proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He married Rose Marie Molina, nee Garcia, on May 29, 1970. They were married for 26 years and blessed with three children, Jimmy Wayne, Paul Michael, and Christina Marie. Jim was actively involved his children's lives, serving as manager/coach for his sons' sports teams and attending band/choir performances. Jim loved attending events with family and friends at the Astrodome (Rodeo, HS Football Playoffs, Astros). Jim was a hardworking, dedicated and faithful employee of Dupont for 40+ years where he was an instrument mechanic, mentored countless colleagues and built lifelong friendships. He was blessed again on October 30, 1998 when he married Cristina Molina, nee Torres, shortly after he became a father to Ethan Bradley. They were blessed with 22 years of marital bliss. He enjoyed cheering on Ethan at cross country meets and football games. After his 2012 retirement, Jim could be found betting the races at Gulf Greyhound, at the cinema, attending/watching high school and college football games with family and friends. He enjoyed taking his lovely wife Cristina and others on day trips to Coushatta. He also enjoyed spending time with his family at La Brisa on Tuesday nights for weekly family dinners. He also loved country singer Reba McEntire, the show NCIS, crossword puzzles, old cowboy movies with John Wayne or Clint Eastwood, showing off his LG Slide Phone and ridiculously doting on his precious puppy Sadie.
Jim will always be remembered as a loving husband, amazing father, wonderful grandfather, and cherished big brother. Jimmy touched the hearts and souls of those fortunate to know him with his kindness, big heart and charismatic nature.
Jimmy will reunite with Rose Marie Molina, mother to Jimmy Wayne, Paul and Christina; his parents, Mary and Jimmy Molina Sr., Jimmy Wayne Molina Sr. (Favorite Cuz) and Rene Torres (Beloved Brother-in-law).
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Cristina Molina; Children: Ethan Molina, Jimmy Wayne Molina (fiancé Amber Blake), Paul Molina (wife Melani), Christina Molina-Riviera (wife Vicky) Grandchildren: Kayla Rose, Haley Nicole, Alyssa Andrea, Jacob Wayne (mother Maria Taylor), Genevieve Rose, Juliette Grace, Oliver Michael; Siblings: Robert Molina, Linda Rodriguez, Lisa Bauerle and Ronnie Molina and Families. In-laws: Francisco, Beatriz, Victor and Lucio Torres and Families, Carlos Torres Ollervides and Maria Natividad Torres. He is lovingly remembered by Cindy and Esteban Salazar, Edward Calles Gonzalez, Oralia Torres and Hugo Carrazco, Reyna Maria and Guillermo Franco.
Memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Jim Molina to Disabled American Veterans charity www.dav.org