Jimmy P. Mallios
1933 - 2020
Jimmy P. Mallios passed April 28, 2020. Born in 1933, Piraeus, Greece, he came to the U.S. in 1953. Predeceased by wife Evelyn C. Mallios, parents Phillip and Eleni Mallios, brother Kyriakos Mallios and sister Koula Mallios Demitropoulos, Jimmy is survived by wife Despina H. Mallios, son Phillip Mallios and wife Susan, daughter Helen Mallios, and stepdaughter Theodora Coleman and husband Chris. He is also survived by grandchildren, Noelle and Zoe Mallios, Julia Amsler and James Coleman.
Funeral, Monday, May 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with a visitation starting at 9:00AM Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral; internment immediately following. For those unable to attend, join via web stream www.agoc.org/stream



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Visitation
9:00 - 10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
MAY
4
Funeral
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
