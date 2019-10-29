Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Priest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Priest


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Priest Obituary
Jimmy Earl Priest
1949-2019
Jimmy Priest of Katy, Texas, loving husband, father and brother, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the age of 70.
Jimmy was born on August 13, 1949 in Ashdown, Arkansas, to Robert Earl and Norma Matthews Priest. He loved football, and was a proud Ashdown Panther, graduating Ashdown High School in 1967. He matriculated at the University of Arkansas, and despite using his book money for a trip to Mexico, graduated in 1971 and remained an avid Razorback fan for the rest of his life. After a brief career teaching high school chemistry, Jimmy began his life-long career in the oil business. In that career, he visited and resided in many countries around the world. Ever the entertainer, he always enjoyed telling a story of his adventures and was never one to let the truth get in the way of that. As a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Jimmy embraced his Native American heritage.
On October 15, 1993, Jimmy married the love of his life, Charlotte Duggan. The couple resided in Houston until moving to Maracaibo, Venezuela in 1996, and on May 15, 1999 became the proud parents of their adopted son, William Robert Priest. After returning to Houston, Jimmy took great joy in coaching Will and his football team with Katy Youth Football.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Norma Priest. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Duggan Priest, son Will, sister Kathy Priest Maheu and husband Dan, of Fort Worth, Texas, brother Eric Priest and wife, Glenda of Ashdown, Arkansas, nephews Scott Maheu and Marc Priest, niece Darbey Maheu Raible, and many cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas, 77494. Private burial will be at a later date. Donations may be made to: The , VICTORY, 2900 Fondren Road, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77063.
To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now