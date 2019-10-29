|
Jimmy Earl Priest
1949-2019
Jimmy Priest of Katy, Texas, loving husband, father and brother, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the age of 70.
Jimmy was born on August 13, 1949 in Ashdown, Arkansas, to Robert Earl and Norma Matthews Priest. He loved football, and was a proud Ashdown Panther, graduating Ashdown High School in 1967. He matriculated at the University of Arkansas, and despite using his book money for a trip to Mexico, graduated in 1971 and remained an avid Razorback fan for the rest of his life. After a brief career teaching high school chemistry, Jimmy began his life-long career in the oil business. In that career, he visited and resided in many countries around the world. Ever the entertainer, he always enjoyed telling a story of his adventures and was never one to let the truth get in the way of that. As a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Jimmy embraced his Native American heritage.
On October 15, 1993, Jimmy married the love of his life, Charlotte Duggan. The couple resided in Houston until moving to Maracaibo, Venezuela in 1996, and on May 15, 1999 became the proud parents of their adopted son, William Robert Priest. After returning to Houston, Jimmy took great joy in coaching Will and his football team with Katy Youth Football.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Norma Priest. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Duggan Priest, son Will, sister Kathy Priest Maheu and husband Dan, of Fort Worth, Texas, brother Eric Priest and wife, Glenda of Ashdown, Arkansas, nephews Scott Maheu and Marc Priest, niece Darbey Maheu Raible, and many cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas, 77494. Private burial will be at a later date. Donations may be made to: The , VICTORY, 2900 Fondren Road, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77063.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019