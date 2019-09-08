Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood United Methodist Church
Jimmy Whitfield Obituary
Jimmy W. Whitfield
1994-2019
Jimmy Woodard Whitfield, 75, of Spring, Texas passed September 6, 2019.
Jim was born to Travis Whitfield and Mary Joyce Whitfield in Waco, TX. He graduated from Kimball High School in 1962 and attended the University of Texas at Arlington. He married Nita Scott Whitfield in 1991, and they lived in Spring, TX. Together they shared 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A Memorial service is scheduled for September 10, 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood United Methodist Church. A reception will follow. Pastor Trish Woodruff will officiate the ceremony. The family requests that donations be made to Lakewood United Methodist Church (lakewoodumc.org/giving).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
