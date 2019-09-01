|
Jo Anita Burgower
1952-2019
Jo Anita Burgower, beloved daughter, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at age of 66, from pancreatic cancer. Jo Anita was born October 31, 1952 in Houston to Joe and Fene Loria.
A proud graduate of St. Pius X High School, she was president of the business club, a cheerleader, and a Pantherette. She then worked her way from data entry clerk to manager for Big Three Industries, where she worked for 21 years. She also worked for 12 years for Bud Griffin Customer Support.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Loria Jr. She is survived by her mother, Fene Loria, her daughter, Rachael Rose Burgower Bell, son-in-law Tim Bell, and grandson, Ethan Joel Bell, and by her son, Michael Anthony Burgower. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and devoted friends who will never forget her infectious smile and positive attitude.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 2, starting at 6 p.m. followed by a Catholic Rosary at 7, at Earthman Funeral Home Bellaire, 4525 Bissonnet, Bellaire, TX.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6800 Buffalo Speedway. A burial ceremony will then be held at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale in Houston, followed by a reception at Earthman Funeral Home in Bellaire.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019