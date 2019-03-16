Jo Ann Garrett

1932-2019

Jo Ann passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2019. Born May 15, 1932, the youngest daughter of David and Doris Agopian, Jo Ann was a life-long resident of Brookshire, TX. She graduated Katy High School, Class of '48, and then attended Baylor University. It was during this time, she was dating her soon-to-be husband, Harris Garrett, also of Brookshire. Jo Ann and Harris were married Feb. 17, 1951. She began work in her father's accounting and insurance office where she worked from 1951 - 1963. In 1963, she went to work for Exxon Corp. where she soon became a systems analyst. Jo Ann retired from Exxon in 1986. Throughout Jo Ann's and Harris' life together, they also had several restaurants and other business ventures in the Brookshire area. Jo Ann and Harris were always referred to as "The Sweethearts" - always together, always in love. Jo Ann was a devoted wife, mother and member of First United Methodist Church of Brookshire where she loved singing in the church choir. She was known by all for her sweet and kind nature and beautiful smile. All children were the "light of her life."

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and sister, Evelyn Agopian Waters, Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 68 years: Harris C. Garrett of Brookshire; children: Suzanne and husband, Richard Mullins, of Brookshire, Bob Garrett and wife, Suzy, of Katy, and Paula Jo and husband, Jack Tullos of Cleveland; 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Family will be present to receive friends from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, March 18, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Brookshire with Rev. Phil Grose and Rev. Daniel Lumpee officiating. Interment will follow in the Pattison Cemetery. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the First United Methodist Church of Brookshire, P.O. Box 397, Brookshire, TX 77423. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary