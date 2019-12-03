|
|
JO ANN LUDWICK MONTGOMERY
1931-2019
Jo Ann Ludwick Montgomery went home to be with Jesus her Savior on Friday, November 29, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home at The Village of River Oaks under the care of Houston Hospice.
Ms. Montgomery was born on 10 December 1931 in Conrad, Montana, the daughter of Philip Ludwick and Zora Fay Paulk Ludwick. She grew up in Palacios and Angleton, Texas, graduating from Angleton High School, Class of '50. As a teenager she gave her heart to Jesus and was baptized in Angleton's First Baptist Church. In October of 1954 she married Alton Deauward Montgomery, to whom she was happily married for 63 years. In October of 1960 she and Monty adopted their only child, David. She was noted by her church friends as having a lovely soprano voice and for being an enthusiastic and effective teacher of toddlers for many years. She was employed for 15 years with Exxon (now Exxon Mobil Corp.)
Ms. Montgomery was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Fay Ludwick, her two brothers Max Irwin Ludwick and Delwin Wayne Ludwick, her sister Dorothy Marie Ludwick Ward, her son, David Wayne Montgomery and her husband A.D. (Monty) Montgomery.
She is survived by her nieces Vicki Ludwick, Myra Ludwick Autrey and niece and husband Beverly Ward Herring and Jim Herring; her nieces and nephews by marriage Eliska and Bill Greeson, Chanyce and Mike Wells and Sayree Eskew Gooch; and by her great-nephew John Brandon Herring.
Viewing will be held at 12 am on Thursday, December 5 at Willow Meadows Baptist Church, to be followed by the Homegoing Service at 1 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019