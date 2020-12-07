Jo Ann DuBois

Newbury

1936-2020

Jo Ann DuBois Newbury, 84, of Milano, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Friday, December 4, 2020. The family will have a private service with Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home.

Born November 17, 1936, in Waco Tx, to Albert and Edna DuBois. She spent her early childhood in Rockdale then Houston. She met the love of her life, Billy Wayne at age 17 and married on August 9, 1954. They had 58 years together before his passing in 2012, she missed him every day since. They began their life in Houston, then to Round Rock and finally Milano. Jo Ann was a Christian and loved her Lord. She was a member of the Cameron Church of Christ. She was raised in church and taught to love God at an early age. She gave Him the glory, in all things, good and bad. She loved her children, grandchild and great-granddaughters fiercely. She would tell anyone that would listen about them.

She was preceded in death by husband, Billy Wayne Newbury; parents, Albert and Edna Dubois; brother Thomas DuBois and nephew Jean DuBois.

She is survived by son, Mark Newbury; daughter, Suzanne Roempke and husband, Mike; one granddaughter, Anna Morgan and husband, Reagan; the joy of her life, great-granddaughters, Audrey and Hallie Morgan; brothers, Boyce DuBois, and wife, Claudette, and Joe DuBois; sister, Loretta Brumbelow; also, special friends, Elaine VanHorn and Bert Mills.

She will be so missed by her family and friends. But we rejoice in knowing she has gained her crown. Amen.



