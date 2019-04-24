Jo Ann Case Nicholas

1928-2019

Jo Ann Case Nicholas, age 90, of Houston, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.

Jo Ann was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and had a smile that lightened up our lives. She was born to Russell Sage Case and Mildred Catherine Martin Case on August 6, 1928, in Charleston, West Virginia. She graduated from Charleston High School and attended Morris Harvey College. She married the love of her life, James F. Nicholas (Jim) on June 3, 1948. They lived in Charleston, West Virginia, until 1961, when they moved to Houston, Texas, and built their home in Meyerland.

Jo Ann is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Jim Nicholas; sons, James Case Nicholas (Jennifer) and John Russell Nicholas (Jody); grandchildren, Jami Walther (Britt), Julie Ferrell (Grant), Joanna Bacon (Derrick), Jenny Oroz (Matt), and Megan Wiginton (Phillip); and nine great-grandchildren, Hayden and Hudson Ferrell, Emma and Avery Walther, Caitlyn and Addisyn Bacon, and Mila, Owen, and Leighton Ann Oroz. Cathie Brown, her niece, lives in Charleston, West Virginia, and has provided comfort, support, and love throughout Jo Ann's life. Jo Ann is preceded in death by Russell Sage Case (Father), Mildred Catherine Martin Case (Mother), and Jean Case Brown (Sister).

Jo Ann was a member of Bellaire United Methodist Church for over 58 years and was involved in the Heritage Sunday School class. Through the years, she enjoyed sewing for both her family and church with the Chatty Crafters. She loved doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a woman who never spoke an ill-word towards anyone, she modeled 1 Peter 3:4 and displayed an "unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God's sight."

A memorial service will be conducted at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, Texas, at one o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, April 26, followed by a reception. Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, for those desiring, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Bellaire United Methodist Church, or the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019