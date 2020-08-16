I loved meeting Joanne last January at our Theta Founders Day, where she was one of our 75 Year honorees. She was just delightful, and so spunky and fun. A truly remarkable woman, and so kind and generous. While I never imagined she would be gone so quickly, I know that this pandemic must have taken its toll on her. Knowing that she had a large and loving family makes me think she had a great ride, and a lovely goodbye. Rest in peace, Joanne, and know that Theta love lasts forever.



Dinah McClymonds

President, Houston Theta Alumnae Chapter

Friend