Jo Ann Paterson (Pat) Hodges
1926 - 2020
Jo Anne (Pat) Hodges, 93, passed away on August 13, 2020, just one day short of her 94th birthday.
She was born on August 14, 1926 in St Louis, Missouri. Pat graduated from the University of Missouri where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Adelphi Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, the Adult Choir, the Administrative Board and served as Chairman of the Adopt-a-Family program. She volunteered at Methodist Hospital, Texas Orthopedic Hospital and SEARCH. She leaves many dear friends, residents and staff at the Forum at Memorial Woods.
Preceded in death by her first husband, Christian Michael Fehr, beloved grandson Jeffrey Adams, and late husband W.H. (Dub) Hodges; Pat is survived by her children: Bruce Fehr and wife, Mary Lou; Christy Adams and husband Larry; Jo Ellen (Jody) Nicholas and husband, John, all living in the Houston area; step-children: Karen Hodges of Lubbock, Heidi Hodges of Dallas, Mark Hodges and wife, Ellie, and Kevin Hodges and wife Joan of Houston; grandchildren: Kirt Adams and wife, Tiffani, Jami Walther and husband Britt, Joanna Bacon and husband Derrick, Anthony Fehr and wife Diana, Sarah-Ann Fehr, Brent Hodges and wife, Ashley, Russell Hodges and wife Allie and Christine Hodges; great grandchildren: Conlee, Reece and Molly Hodges; Evan, Elise and Weston Adams; Emma and Avery Walther; Caitlyn and Addisyn Bacon; Max Fehr; and Graham, Jake, and Lillian Hodges; sister Betty June Miller of Columbia, Missouri.
Pat and Dub's life joys were their church, their family and their world travels.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Chandra Wingo and Harvey Woods for their loving care and companionship.
A private, family memorial and burial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons: Kirt Adams, Anthony Fehr, Brent Hodges, Russell Hodges, Derrick Bacon, and Brittain Walther.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Pat's memory may be directed to First United Methodist Church Downtown Campus at 1320 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002 or the charity of one's choice.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
I loved meeting Joanne last January at our Theta Founders Day, where she was one of our 75 Year honorees. She was just delightful, and so spunky and fun. A truly remarkable woman, and so kind and generous. While I never imagined she would be gone so quickly, I know that this pandemic must have taken its toll on her. Knowing that she had a large and loving family makes me think she had a great ride, and a lovely goodbye. Rest in peace, Joanne, and know that Theta love lasts forever.

Dinah McClymonds
President, Houston Theta Alumnae Chapter
Dinah McClymonds
Friend
