Jo Ann Tuttle
1948-2019
Jo Ann Tuttle, a long time resident of Montgomery County, TX and current resident of Sargent TX passed away on Sunday, October 20th in Matagorda General Hospital following complications from a surgery.
Jo Ann owned and operated The Krusty Pelican Restaurant in Sargent for several years after moving there with her husband of 30 years, David Tuttle in the early 2000's . Survived not only by her husband, but children: Dana Tuttle-Wasson, David J. Tuttle, Larry Smethers, Michelle Labry, Paige Nelson, Spring Smethers and Ronnie Jo Smoot, their spouses, numerous grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and nieces/nephews. Jo Ann also leaves many friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.
The family has opted to hold a celebration of her life in Sargent, TX on November 16th from 1 pm to 6 pm. All are welcome to come share their stories. For information on location, please contact her daughter Dana at [email protected]
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019