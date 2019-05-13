Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Crowder Funeral Home
851 FM 517 Road West
Dickinson, TX 77539
(281) 337-1515
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Crowder Funeral Home
851 FM 517 Road West
Dickinson, TX 77539
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM
James Crowder Funeral Home
851 FM 517 Road West
Dickinson, TX 77539
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo LaFleur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Anne LaFleur


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jo Anne LaFleur Obituary
Jo Anne Rutland
LaFleur
1932-2019
Jo Anne Rutland LaFleur, 86, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Jo Anne was born September 23, 1932 in Houston, Texas to proud and loving parents, Josie Heine Rutland & Ira Barton Rutland.
She graduated from Reagan High School, worked as a secretary for Acme Fast Freight, Inc., a railroad freight company early in her career, and she worked later in life as a secretary for several moving companies. In between she married Ervin "Johnny" LaFleur on April 8, 1954 and became the proud mother of Jonna whom she was able to raise as a stay at home mom. Jo Anne was a lifetime Baptist with an adventurous soul and enjoyed traveling and experiencing new cultures. She loved gardening, and said it was "the best tonic for the mind", feeding and watching her wild backyard birds, cooking and baking, but most of all her grandsons. She tried to attend all their school functions and sports events. Jo Anne's faith in God was carried on throughout her life and she read her Bible daily. This was evident by her selfless compassion for others. She loved keeping holiday traditions and reflecting on happy memories of the past.
Jo Anne will be remembered for some of her special terms of endearment: "My Darling", "Monkey-Doodle", and "Making Memories".
Jo Anne leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Jonna M. Kettler and husband Kevin, and grandsons, Marshall and Garrett Kettler, as well as numerous friends and relatives.
A warm and grateful thank you goes out to all the friends and family that visited her.
In Her honor a visitation will be held, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, in Dickinson, Texas with a funeral service on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:30a.m. and interment immediately following at Woodlawn Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now