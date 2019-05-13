Jo Anne Rutland

LaFleur

1932-2019

Jo Anne Rutland LaFleur, 86, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Jo Anne was born September 23, 1932 in Houston, Texas to proud and loving parents, Josie Heine Rutland & Ira Barton Rutland.

She graduated from Reagan High School, worked as a secretary for Acme Fast Freight, Inc., a railroad freight company early in her career, and she worked later in life as a secretary for several moving companies. In between she married Ervin "Johnny" LaFleur on April 8, 1954 and became the proud mother of Jonna whom she was able to raise as a stay at home mom. Jo Anne was a lifetime Baptist with an adventurous soul and enjoyed traveling and experiencing new cultures. She loved gardening, and said it was "the best tonic for the mind", feeding and watching her wild backyard birds, cooking and baking, but most of all her grandsons. She tried to attend all their school functions and sports events. Jo Anne's faith in God was carried on throughout her life and she read her Bible daily. This was evident by her selfless compassion for others. She loved keeping holiday traditions and reflecting on happy memories of the past.

Jo Anne will be remembered for some of her special terms of endearment: "My Darling", "Monkey-Doodle", and "Making Memories".

Jo Anne leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Jonna M. Kettler and husband Kevin, and grandsons, Marshall and Garrett Kettler, as well as numerous friends and relatives.

A warm and grateful thank you goes out to all the friends and family that visited her.

In Her honor a visitation will be held, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, in Dickinson, Texas with a funeral service on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:30a.m. and interment immediately following at Woodlawn Cemetery in Houston, Texas.