Jo Frances Hardilek
1936-2020
On Tuesday February 11, 2020, Jo Frances Hardilek, a life-long resident of Houston, passed away at the age of 83. Jo was born on August 15, 1936, in Houston, Tx to Joe and Lottie Gaertner.
She married Charles Lewis Hardilek on September 13, 1980 in Houston where they were faithful members and supporters of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parish. In her early life she was very active with her hobbies including making rosaries and dolls, collecting coins, needlepoint and baking. They both enjoyed several travel trips including visiting the Holy Land, Hawaii, Alaska and Saint Pope John Paul II's Papal Mass in San Antonio in 1987. The very mention of babies, birds, puppies or kittens always brought an immediate smile.
Jo was preceded in death by her father and her mother, her husband, Charles, and step great grandson, Gabriel. She is survived by five stepchildren, ten step grandchildren and thirteen step great grandchildren who brought great joy to her in her later years, and an extended family of relations and friends.
Funeral Mass Service: 1:30 pm, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville; with Visitation starting at 12 Noon, Saturday; and the Rosary starting at 1:00 pm. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Houston, Parkinson's Foundation or . Entombment: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.kubenafuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2020