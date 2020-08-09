JL & I worked together in the 1970' and early 80's . Beautiful, classy and extremely effective, JL always knew what to do and how to do it. Looking back, those seem like the best of times. I have very fond memories of Jo Lynn and some great momentos. RIP, JL. Jerry
Jerry Crane
Friend
