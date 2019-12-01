|
|
Jo Marie Bankston
2019
Jo Marie "Fena" Bankston passed away, peacefully, into the arms of our glorious God on November 28, 2019, Thanksgiving night. Fena lived life to the fullest and leaves behind family and friends who will miss her immensely and will always love her very much. She will be remembered for her generous giving spirit, love of good music, dancing, playing cards, making Italian cookies, cooking the best pasta, meatballs, crab and fried shrimp as well as visiting the casino a time or two! The love she showed for her family was nothing short of limitless and without end. "Fena" taught many life lessons to those she leaves behind, with the love for God and her family as a top priority. No one ever loved a family gathering more than Fena! Whether it was a typical weekend at the bay house in Seabrook or a holiday gathering with extended family at home, her home was always a gathering place to share much love and lots of laughter. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Cecil "J.C." Bankston; her father, Ben S. Ragusa, and later in life she lost her mother, Rosalie Loverde Ragusa; her sisters, Mary Bua and Frances Carbone; as well as her brother, Sam Ragusa, all of Houston, Texas. Fena, her parents, siblings, and all of her in-law's were godly and praying people. By our faith we know they are now reunited in heaven, surrounded by angels, beauty, peace and rest.
Jo's legacy as being coined the "first woman police officer" at Houston's Police Department is one of great pride. The year was 1955 when Mrs. Bankston and 3 other women were invited to join the Police Academy, after working years before that as a clerk at Houston's City Hall. While the Houston Police Academy existed at this time, women were not allowed to be trained there. Female officers were a new and unproven entity, actually an almost unheard of idea in Houston at the time. Jo went on to graduate from Class No. 12, which would be the first class to have had women recruits, as well as serving as her class Secretary. Mrs. Bankston was the only one of the four to live to enjoy retirement years. She was a trailblazer in the 1950's, clearing the way for future women on the force. While at HPD, she met her wonderful husband, J.C., where they worked together in the Juvenile Division., and later, after J.C. passed away, she moved to the Narcotics Division. In 1985, Jo retired from HPD, and her dedication to duty and her work ethic continued to follow. She remained active in both the Retired Officers Association and Houston Police Credit Union until just a few years ago.
Fena attended St. Theresa's Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Parish Council and Women's Club member and dedicated parishioner for 60 years. She enjoyed her social membership in the Tapawingo Club and Trinacria Club for many years and was a longtime member of the Ladies of the Sacred Heart. She served on multiple HPD committees, as well as past President of the Texas Municipal Police Wives Association. She loved her bus trips to the casino, but more importantly, loved the people on the bus.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bankston Dornak, her husband, Allen, and James "Jimmy" Bankston, his wife, Amy. "FiFi's" grandchildren, Matt Dornak, his wife, Jessie; Brad Dornak, his wife, Sarah; and Ethan and Cayden Bankston who all brought her so much joy. She was able to meet her first great grandchild, Jack Allen Dornak and has two more great grandchildren on the way. We can be assured she will be smiling proudly upon their births! She has numerous loving nieces and nephews and admired by all of her family and friends for her strength, courage and love for life.
The family wishes to thank her extraordinary caregivers, especially Irma Flores, who has lovingly cared for our mom for over a decade. We have been extremely blessed with the best caregivers, who have become like "family" to us. We are grateful for UT Physician Group and Dr. Satheesha Kumar for the wonderful medical care throughout the years, and more recently, Houston Hospice.
Friends are invited to attend the Visitation with the family from 5:00-7:00 pm and a Rosary with the Ladies of The Sacred Heart on Tues., Dec. 3rd beginning at 7:00 pm in the chapel at Heights Funeral Home, 1317 Heights Blvd., Houston, TX 77008. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed., Dec. 4th at 10:30 am at St. Theresa's Catholic Church Memorial Park, 6622 Haskell St., Houston, TX 77007. Interment to follow at Forest Park Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale, Houston, TX 77023.
Pallbearers are her loving nephews: Gerald Bogue, Andre Ferrante, Benny Ragusa, Michael Ragusa, Mike Szydlik, and Jimmy Williams.
Mass Intentions may be given online on St. Theresa's Memorial Park website, Houston, TX under the heading "Sacraments".
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019