Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Jo McCurdy
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
Jo Marie (Ash) McCurdy


1939 - 2019
Jo Marie (Ash) McCurdy Obituary
Jo Marie McCurdy
1939-2019
Jo Marie (Ash) McCurdy served as Matriarch to a large diverse and dynamic clan of family and friends. She was a savvy business woman, co-leading a successful masonry company for the past 30 years, but more than anything, she was a Mother.
She mothered – the verb not the noun – all those around her to her very last breath including even the hospice staff who helped her transition.
Her grace, vivaciousness, beauty, spunk and very dignified presence will be deeply missed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019
