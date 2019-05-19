|
|
JO NELL HAYNES
1929-2019
Jo Nell Haynes, 89, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Born June 29, 1929 in Long Branch, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Mays and Fannie Harris.
She is survived by her two children, Denise Phillips and Stephen Haynes, three grandchildren, Ryan, Chelsea and Nicole and four great-grandchildren.
The family will conduct a private graveside service at a cemetery in Pine Hill, Texas.
The family requests any donations be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019