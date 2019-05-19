Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Nell Haynes


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jo Nell Haynes Obituary
JO NELL HAYNES
1929-2019
Jo Nell Haynes, 89, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Born June 29, 1929 in Long Branch, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Mays and Fannie Harris.
She is survived by her two children, Denise Phillips and Stephen Haynes, three grandchildren, Ryan, Chelsea and Nicole and four great-grandchildren.
The family will conduct a private graveside service at a cemetery in Pine Hill, Texas.
The family requests any donations be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.