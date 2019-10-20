|
|
Joan K. Bruchas, Ph.D.
1945-2019
On September 14, 2019, Joan Kathleen Bruchas died at her home in Houston, TX while in the loving care of family and friends.
Joan was born April 9, 1945, Pittsburgh, PA. A graduate of St. Wendelin High School in Pittsburgh, PA, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in speech pathology from St. Louis University, 1967; a Master of Science degree in communication/language disorders from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, 1969; and a Doctor of Psychology degree in developmental psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, 1977.
In her distinguished professional career she served as an ASHA certified speech language pathologist at Children's Hospital Pittsburgh and South Hills Child Guidance Center Pittsburgh; a licensed clinical psychologist in Pennsylvania and Texas; a child and family psychotherapist in private practice for 41 years in Houston, TX; a clinical associate professor of psychology at Baylor College of Medicine and University of Texas School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, Houston, TX; a psychotherapist and consultant at the Psychoanalytic Institute Child Development Center, Houston and Galveston, TX; and a psychologist and consultant at Becker Child Development Center, Galveston, TX.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, H. Philip Cowdin, longtime architectural designer and contractor, Houston, TX. Married in 1984, Joan and Philip resided in Houston for 35 years where they passionately supported the city's visual and performing arts. They were frequent and enthusiastic world travelers and aficionados of food, wine, cooking, cultures, friends and thought-provoking conversations. Joan was also preceded in death by her parents, Frances K. and Michael R. Bruchas of Pittsburgh, and her stepson, Christopher H. P. Cowdin. She is survived by her sister Regina Peirce and husband Robert, sister Elizabeth O'Connor and husband David, brother James and wife Trudy, brother Jerry Bruchas, and numerous devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Talented individuals of many walks of life will remember her for her generosity, patronage, and encouragement.
The family wishes to thank the Care Givers of Family Tree In-Home Care and the staff of M D Anderson: doctors, nurses, support personnel and others for their dedication, commitment and compassion while caring for Joan and the family as well.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion/ Hermann Park Conservancy. Joan may be remembered through donations to The Houston Grand Opera, Houston Symphony, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019