Joan Borden Drury

1925-2019

Joan Borden Drury, beloved wife for 63 years of Rem (Francis R.) Drury, Jr. died on April 28, 2019. She had just turned 94. At her bedside were her husband, daughter Susan, granddaughter Hanna, great-grandson Archer, and loving care-givers Veronica, Dovie, Leslie and Meagan. She is survived by her brother, Donald Borden of Riverside California, husband Rem, daughter Susan and son-in-law Dennis Perry of Vancouver, BC, granddaughters Hanna (Mike Clay), Olivia and Alexandra Perry and great-grandson, Archer Clay.

Joan and Rem spent many exciting years living in foreign countries during Rem's years working for Gulf Oil and have lived in Houston since 1978. They have been residents at the Eagle's Trace Retirement Community for the last 7 years. Joan's devotion to her husband, family, and friends was absolute and she had a keen sense of humor, entertaining us right up to the end. We miss her dearly. A celebration of life will be held in the Garden Dining Room at Eagle's Trace from 10 am – 12 noon on Friday, August 9th. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 20, 2019