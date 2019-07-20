Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Garden Dining Room at Eagle's Trace
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Drury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Drury


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Drury Obituary
Joan Borden Drury
1925-2019
Joan Borden Drury, beloved wife for 63 years of Rem (Francis R.) Drury, Jr. died on April 28, 2019. She had just turned 94. At her bedside were her husband, daughter Susan, granddaughter Hanna, great-grandson Archer, and loving care-givers Veronica, Dovie, Leslie and Meagan. She is survived by her brother, Donald Borden of Riverside California, husband Rem, daughter Susan and son-in-law Dennis Perry of Vancouver, BC, granddaughters Hanna (Mike Clay), Olivia and Alexandra Perry and great-grandson, Archer Clay.
Joan and Rem spent many exciting years living in foreign countries during Rem's years working for Gulf Oil and have lived in Houston since 1978. They have been residents at the Eagle's Trace Retirement Community for the last 7 years. Joan's devotion to her husband, family, and friends was absolute and she had a keen sense of humor, entertaining us right up to the end. We miss her dearly. A celebration of life will be held in the Garden Dining Room at Eagle's Trace from 10 am – 12 noon on Friday, August 9th.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.